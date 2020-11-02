Peranmai Shooting Location Revealed! Know Where Was The Jayam Ravi Starrer Filmed?

2009's blockbuster hit Peranmai is a Tamil action-adventure film which is headlined Jayam Ravi and Roland Kickinger. The film is both co-written and helmed by renowned filmmaker S.P. Jananathan and stars Saranya, Varsha Ashwathi, Vasundhara Kashyap Dhansika, and Liyasree as the female leads. The film was also dubbed in Telugu and Hindi with the titled Ranadheera and Kasam Hindustan Ki respectively.

The S.P. Jananathan directorial's plot is loosely based on 1972's popular Russian movie titled The Dawns Here Are Quiet. It follows the life of a tribal forest guard Dhuruvan, who is assigned the task of training a group of five girls from the NCC camp. However, the film's plot takes a major twist when they hear about a terrorist activity being carried out in the forest and decide to defeat them. Although Peranmai's storyline was highly-lauded by the masses, one of the biggest highlights of the film was also the scenic locales where the shooting of Peranmai was held. Thus, read to find out where is Peranmai filmed.

Peranmai shooting location revealed

The Jayam Ravi and Roland Kickinger starrer, Peranmai was filmed in a small village between Peermade and Thekkady, Parunthumpara, according to a report by Tripadvisor.in. The village, also known as Parunthin Para, is located near the Idukki District of the Kerela state. It is a small scenic locale near Wagamon on the way to Peerumedu. The main attractions of the Parunthumpara village are the Suicide Point and Tagor Head. One of the nearest tourist spots to the village is the Thekkady town.

Meanwhile, along with receiving a thumbs up from the film critics, Peranmai was also widely lauded by the masses. The Tamil film also managed to do exceedingly well at the box office. It also went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast alongside the lead actors. Pernanmai starred Ponvannan, Vadivelu, Urvashi, Trotsky Marudu, and O. A. K. Sundar in supporting roles. It was bankrolled by K. Karunamoorthy and C. Arunpandian under the banner Ayngaran International.

Watch the trailer of 'Peranmai' below:

