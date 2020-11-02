Where To Find Violet Snowdrop In RDR2? Check Out This Location Guide

RDR2 players will be able to pick up Violet Snowdrop flowers by looking at their short green stems and by the violet bell shape flower peddles on its top. These are among the key ingredients for making Potent Herbivore Bait and Special Bitters. Due to this, it is best to keep a lot of these plants in storage, more than just for daily challenges. Here is everything you need to know about where to find Violet Snowdrop in RDR2.

Violet Snowdrop Locations Red Dead Redemption 2 Online

These RDR2 violet snowdrop flowers will mostly be found in the cooler weather of the northern parts of Ambarino. Players will be able to locate them anywhere in the northern region of Ambarino. Below-mentioned are all the RDR2 Violet Snowdrop locations in the game.

Violet Snowdrop Location at Fort Wallace

A lot of these flowers can be found in the area surrounding Fort Wallace. Mostly when players explore this location they can find enough of these flowers in the region around the words “Fort Wallace” on the map. So it is a good starting place to being the search. The other two spots with the most probability of spawn are:

The field closer to the road heading to the fort is also one of the best spots for finding these special flowers.

Lastly, the area below the letter 'T' in the “Fort Wallace” on the map also contains excellent amounts of these Violet Snowdrop flowers.

Violet Snowdrop Location at DoverHill Observatory

Players can easily find this location by going to the northwest direction of the mining town of Annesburg.

Next location is much ahead in the east direction from the first location listed above.

The last location at which these Violet Snowdrop flowers can be found is near to the road that goes directly towards the Doverhill Observatory.

One of the many plants that can be picked or eaten in Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is RDR2 online Violet Snowdrop. According to the game lore, this specific plant can be described as "used to help the memory and nerve pain" and is also used for the crafting of other useful items or to even sell it to a merchant.

