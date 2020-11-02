Where Is 'Martha Knows Best' Filmed? A Quick Glimpse Of Martha Stewart's Flawless Garden

Businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart gained success with her business ventures, broadcasting and publishing work, and Martha Knows Best is one of them. The reality TV series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her latest gardening projects. From planting trees, growing vegetables and grooming pets, Martha can be seen doing it all. The show features countless beautiful and scenic projects, all executed by the lifestyle guru. But do you know where Martha carries out the shooting of her reality show? Here’s all you need to know about the Matha Knows Best filming location.

Where was Martha Knows Best filmed?

All the projects that feature in the show are shot at her New York farm, Bedford; hence, the entire show is filmed at a static location. In the series, Stewart impressed viewers with her flawless transformation of barren terrains and scenic landscapes. She plants perennial gardens, vegetables and also builds stunning walkways where she rides her bicycles.

The main aim of the show is to give viewers innovative and expert ideas about how they can build a peaceful and gorgeous functional outdoor space. A glimpse of her show is always shared by her on her Instagram. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

OMG. This is one lily that has grown in a crazy way! I counted forty five separate flowers on this one stem I have only seen this once before in Maine in my garden and that one had fifty blooms. Does anyone know how this happens? what freak of nature occurs to create such a lily? All these bulbs come from #zabo And all these lilies were planted this past May

I’m so excited to announce that Martha Knows Best is back for a second season on @HGTV. The new eight episode run kicks off Wednesday, October 28th at 8pm ET/PT. This time around, I’ll share tips for making the holiday season a festive, but safe time for you and your families with lots of fun holiday crafts and decorating projects.

In bedford I have a four hundred foot pergola. The granite uprights are planted with various blue and lavender clematis and the long beds are planted with muscari , allium, lilies,Russian sage, nepeta,and Oriental poppies. They bloom all season successively

