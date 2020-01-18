Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru First Week Box Office Collections

Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru has proved to be one of his best films. The film has proven that no one can match superstar Mahesh Babu. Sarileru Neekevvaru has received tough competition from several other movies like Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, as well as Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone. But the movie still remained unaffected by the clash.

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru's box office collection within a week has reached ₹100 Crore worldwide. The movie took to social media to announce its collections. Director of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anil Ravipudi has shared a picture on his social media handle stating the same. He captioned the picture as "&&& it's COUNTING💥💥💥💥"

Sarileru Neekevvaru crosses ₹100 crore

Even film critics and business analyst Taran Aadarsh in one of his tweets spoke about the total box office collection of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru overseas.

Sarileru Neekevvaru translated to nobody can match you. The story of the film revolves around the life of an Indian Army Officer. In the film, Mahesh Babu is essaying the role of Major Ajay Krishna and Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of Samskruthi. The film also features Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in significant roles.

With Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu has given three consecutive blockbusters. Mahesh Babu's previous films Bharat Ane Nenu made a business of ₹115 Crores and also Maharshi earned about ₹175 Crores at the box office. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru is also performing extremely well in the US market.

