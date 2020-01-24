'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3': Here's How Much A Well-known Trade Analyst Rated The Films

It is indeed a good weekend for cine-goers as the two most anticipated films of the year have finally hit the Box Office. Kangana Ranaut's Panga & Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3 although clashing at the ticketing counters seem to be entertaining the audiences. Given the ratings by well-know trade analyst & film critic, Taran Adarsh, it is safe to say that viewers should definitely catch the entertaining storylines.

Describing it as a 'content-driven film that is rich in merits', Taran Adarsh gave Kangana's Ranaut's sports drama a 3.5 rating out of 5. Dishing praise on Kangana and calling her performance an 'award-worthy act', the well-known film critic pegged the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial as one of her 'best works'.

Panga Review:

Street Dancer 3D Review:

Giving a one-word review on Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, Taran Adarsh described it as a film that 'will dance its way into one hearts'. Praising director Remo D'Souza, Adarsh claimed that he has aced choreography, drama, music, and emotions thus delivering yet another Box Office winner.

Meanwhile, social media users and fans too have given both the films a thumbs-up. While one netizen called the sports & dance drama great, another one just dished praise on the Varun Dhawan starrer pegging it as an 'entertaining watch'

@remodsouza @Varun_dvn @Rangoli_A



both #StreetDancer3D abd #Panga are great piece of art , story , cinematography.

One shows rich international level visuals , and the second teach you how to live life happily.



Awesome weekend — Manish Dhaka (@mkdhaka97) January 24, 2020

#StreetDancer3D #VarunDhawan#ShraddhaKapoor



One Word Review - ENTERTAINING

⭐⭐⭐½



I Liked Varun/Shraddha Pair

& Dance Choreography



But Direction Is Not That Good !!

Weak story



Though You Can Go & Watch With Your Family On This Republic Day#mrkhbri — Mr Khabri (@mrkhbri) January 24, 2020

As per reports, film trade assumes that Street Dancer 3D will dominate the silver screens on its opening day and will collect around Rs. 15 crores. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted a good opening day for the film stating that it is a mass entertainer.

Girish Johar speaking about Panga stated that he expects the film to open at around Rs. 5 crores. He added that the Kangana starrer will receive a positive word of mouth to rule the Box office. Johar further said that the trailer received great responses and given that the story is socially relevant, it will garner great business at the ticketing counters.

