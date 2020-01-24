The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3': Here's How Much A Well-known Trade Analyst Rated The Films

Bollywood News

It is a good weekend for cine-goers as the two most anticipated films have finally hit the Box Office. Kangana Ranaut's Panga & Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Street Dancer

It is indeed a good weekend for cine-goers as the two most anticipated films of the year have finally hit the Box Office. Kangana Ranaut's Panga & Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3 although clashing at the ticketing counters seem to be entertaining the audiences. Given the ratings by well-know trade analyst & film critic, Taran Adarsh, it is safe to say that viewers should definitely catch the entertaining storylines.

READ: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D VS Kangana Ranaut's Panga: Box Office Expectations

Describing it as a 'content-driven film that is rich in merits', Taran Adarsh gave Kangana's Ranaut's sports drama a 3.5 rating out of 5. Dishing praise on Kangana and calling her performance an 'award-worthy act', the well-known film critic pegged the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial as one of her 'best works'. 

Panga Review: 

Street Dancer 3D Review: 

Giving a one-word review on Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, Taran Adarsh described it as a film that 'will dance its way into one hearts'. Praising director Remo D'Souza, Adarsh claimed that he has aced choreography, drama, music, and emotions thus delivering yet another Box Office winner. 

READ: Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Reaction To Saif Ali Khan's 'No Concept Of India' Was Misquoted

Meanwhile, social media users and fans too have given both the films a thumbs-up. While one netizen called the sports & dance drama great, another one just dished praise on the Varun Dhawan starrer pegging it as an 'entertaining watch'

 

As per reports, film trade assumes that Street Dancer 3D will dominate the silver screens on its opening day and will collect around Rs. 15 crores. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted a good opening day for the film stating that it is a mass entertainer. 

READ: 'Panga' Soundtrack: Songs From The Film You Must Listen To

Girish Johar speaking about Panga stated that he expects the film to open at around Rs. 5 crores. He added that the Kangana starrer will receive a positive word of mouth to rule the Box office. Johar further said that the trailer received great responses and given that the story is socially relevant, it will garner great business at the ticketing counters. 

READ: Kangana Ranaut Drops The Latest Promo For Panga As Fans Anticipate The Film

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SIBAL: 'WHO IS 'TUKDE-TUKDE' GANG?'
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
ANDHRA CM TO ABOLISH UPPER HOUSE
SAMBIT PATRA LASHES AT KERALA GOVT
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA