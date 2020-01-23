'Panga' Soundtrack: Songs From The Film You Must Listen To

The movie Panga is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The movie revolves around her triumphs and struggles. It also depicts how she overcomes stereotypes, reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful. Panga has a prominent cast including Kangana Ranaut, Jessie Gill, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Let's take a look at the jukebox from the movie.

Panga songs

Around a day ago, the soundtracks of the movie was released. They include, Panga Title Track, Dil Ne Kaha, Bibby Song, Jugnu, Dil Ne Kaha(reprise) and Wahi Hain Raste. The album is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Purple Haze Studios has done most of the recording and mixing for the album.

Dil Ne Kaha was also among the songs that were recently released from the movie. This song shares a glimpse of the chemistry between Ranaut's Jaya Nigam and Gill's Prashant. The song also shares a flashback into the couple's lives and how they began their relationship.

Panga Release Date



Panga will tell the story of a Kabbadi player from India. We will see extensive ups and downs that Ranaut's character faces in the film. Ranaut's character is retired and is looking to get back into the game, for which she has to tune her body and mind. Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020, and will go head-on with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, Street Dancer 3D.

