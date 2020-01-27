Street Dancer Vs Panga: Rangoli Chandel Agrees With KRK On What Didn’t Do Justice To 'gem'

A box office clash being averted dominated headlines on Monday. Akshay Kumar shifting the release date of Bachchan Pandey to avoid a face-off with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, on the latter's request won the Internet. The shift also brought another clash to the fore, and what if the clash had not taken place at all.

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D was the favourite for the moviegoers this weekend, and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga was second best by miles. The former earned almost three times the latter in the opening weekend, with the Remo D’Souza directorial minting Rs 41.23 crore vis-a-vis the Rs 14.91 crore that Panga minted, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The interesting bit here is that Street Dancer 3D has received mixed response from critics, while Panga has been almost unanimously lauded.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel felt the reason for the gap in the collections was the screen count. As Kamaal R Khan lamented how Panga, despite showing substantial growth over the weekend, stood nowhere close to Street Dancer 3D’s total, Rangoli nodded in agreement. She stated that the release date did not do ‘justice’ to the ‘gem’ that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had created.

She, however, stated that Panga was set to have a longer shelf life at the ticket windows despite releasing in fewer theatres. Rangoli added that the love the movie was receiving was ‘overwhelming.’

Totally agree with this, we expected only one event film turned out we had two event films to face, release date didn’t do justice to the gem @Ashwinyiyer maam made https://t.co/RF6ccIerbt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 27, 2020

We do believe Panga will stay longer in whatever little screens and limited shows it has got, all the love film is getting is overwhelming 🥰🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 27, 2020

This was not the first time that Rangoli had pointed out the difference in the number of theatres both films were releasing. She had earlier stated that the exhibitors gave a 'masala film' four times the number of screens. She believed that word of mouth would work in Panga's favour.

It is true theatres give screens to masala films only we don’t have good shows either not even 1/4th of other film SD but I do believe Panga will grow with WOM, no one can stop a good film 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/yB3JNpGWlF — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 25, 2020

Street Dancer 3D is a dance-based film, reportedly the third installment of the Any Body Can Dance franchise. Panga, meanwhile, traces the story of a woman, caught up with her duties at home, to return to her passion for kabaddi.

