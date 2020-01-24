Remo D'Souza Fulfills Wife's Dream With Street Dancer 3D; It Has THIS Times Square Connect

Street Dancer 3D has finally hit the theatres and fans are flocking in to watch the film. The film had created a massive buzz among its viewers and has gone on to create a good reputation for itself with its previous two films. Fans were excited to watch Varun Dhawan and the crew once again on the big screen for yet another thrilling dance adventure. However, Remo D’Souza is one who got to fulfil his ultimate dream with the film’s release.

Street Dancer 3D's Remo D'Souza fulfils wife's dream & it has THIS Times Square connect

Also Read | 'Street Dancer 3D' Vs 'Panga': Netizens Review Which Films To Watch

The films songs and trailer crossed millions of views on social media within a matter of hours. The fame spread so wide, it has reached the streets of New York. In an Instagram post shared by director Remo, he mentions his dream that he fulfilled for his wife. Remo posted a photograph of the posters of Street Dancer 3D being displayed in all its glory at the Times Square.

Source: Remo D'Souza Instagram

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Praised By Bollywood Celebs

The director mentioned that he was in Times Square a while back when his wife told him that if he wants to surprise her with something special, he better work hard and get his film poster on Times Square. The director was delighted that just within a span of a few months his poster was sighted at the Times Square. He said that he decided to work hard the day his wife made this request, but he in no way seen this happening so soon.

Source: Lizelle D'Souza Instagram

Also Read | 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3': Here's How Much A Well-known Trade Analyst Rated The Films

He thanked the fans and the cast and crew who helped make his dream possible and get his wife that special gift she desired from him. Street Dancer 3D is already in theatres, January 24 and is currently facing a clash with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Due to the massive buzz of the film and its support from the dance fans, one can only expect something positive from the film.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Cheers For Varun Dhawan's Upcoming 'Street Dancer 3D' Sends Best Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.