Rajinikanth's Birthday: Everything You Need To Know About His Philanthropic Work

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, also known as Rajinikanth, is one of the most renowned actors of the Indian film industry. He has been critically acclaimed and has given major Box office hits throughout his career. Today, the actor celebrates his 69th birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s other work.

Rajinikanth is more than an actor

Rajinikanth celebrates his 69th birthday today, on December 12, 2019. He is adored by fans all over the country and his fan base has spread all over the world. But there is more to him than what meets the eye. He has not only worked in the field of filmmaking but also has gone on to work for social causes, which has garnered him more love and affection from his fans.

In 1995, Rajinikanth began working on his political career. He started supporting the Indian National Congress and met the then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. He was responsible for garnering the party over 130 seats in the assembly reportedly. In 2002, the actor underwent one day-long fast to protest against the Karnataka government’s decision to not release Kaveri river water into Tamil Nadu. He also announced that he would contribute ₹10 million for the cause of interlinking the Indian rivers. He went on to meet the political leaders including then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and others to support and work for the cause.

In the year 2008, he took another fasting, which was organised by Nadigar Sangam, against the then Karnataka government’s stand on the Hogenakkal Falls’ water dispute. In a speech, Rajinikanth warned the leaders not to inflame the water project issue for political gains and asked them to resolve the issue soon. This was very well received in Tamil Nadu. Not only this, but he has also worked for various social causes, and NGOs throughout his career, and is still keen on helping the world.

