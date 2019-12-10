The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Panipat' Box Office Day 4: Will Arjun Kapoor's Film Beat Kartik's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'?

Bollywood News

'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon opened decently at the box office on Dec 6. Read on to know more about the film's box office collections.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Panipat

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt’s much-anticipated movie Panipat hit the screens on December 6. According to reports, with all the hype about the periodic drama, Panipat kick-started with decent numbers on its opening day. The film amassed Rs. 4.12 crore on day 1 lagging a little behind from Kartik Aaryan’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which managed to collect Rs. 9.10 crores at the box office. With two big movies releasing on the same date, have a look at Panipat film’s box office update over the four days.

Panipat box office collection

Fans had already shared their excitement to watch Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on the silver screen together, after their back-to-back adorable social media posts during the promotion tour. Sanjay Dutt also made many interesting revelations about the film during interviews. The movie, reportedly, started with a good business. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, Panipat's collection graph remained lesser compared to Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer. The movie minted around Rs. 17.68 crores over the weekend. Have a look at the state-wise box office collection of Panipat.

Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Or Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'? Audience React

Read | Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Shares A BTS Video; This Is How Malaika Arora Reacted To It

Read | Arjun Kapoor Gets A Thumbs Up From Sister Janhvi Kapoor For Panipat: The Great Betrayal 

Panipat is directed by director Ashutosh Gowariker, who previously helmed period dramas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. The movie chronicles the story of the Third Battle of Panipat that took place in 1761. Meanwhile, Panipat received mixed reviews from the critics and audience. 

Read | Panipat box office collection: Arjun Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's film rakes in good numbers

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG