'Panipat' Box Office Day 4: Will Arjun Kapoor's Film Beat Kartik's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'?

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt’s much-anticipated movie Panipat hit the screens on December 6. According to reports, with all the hype about the periodic drama, Panipat kick-started with decent numbers on its opening day. The film amassed Rs. 4.12 crore on day 1 lagging a little behind from Kartik Aaryan’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which managed to collect Rs. 9.10 crores at the box office. With two big movies releasing on the same date, have a look at Panipat film’s box office update over the four days.

Panipat box office collection

Fans had already shared their excitement to watch Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on the silver screen together, after their back-to-back adorable social media posts during the promotion tour. Sanjay Dutt also made many interesting revelations about the film during interviews. The movie, reportedly, started with a good business. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, Panipat's collection graph remained lesser compared to Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer. The movie minted around Rs. 17.68 crores over the weekend. Have a look at the state-wise box office collection of Panipat.

#Panipat *day-wise* data in *key circuits*...#WestBengal: 13 L, 19 L, 29 L#Bihar: 9 L, 11 L, 18 L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

#Panipat *day-wise* data in *key circuits*...#Mumbai: 1.77 cr, 2.74 cr, 3.50 cr#DelhiUP: 62 L, 81 L, 1.10 cr#Punjab: 27 L, 37 L, 55 L#Rajasthan: 16 L, 19 L, 28 L#CI: 13 L, 15 L, 27 L#CP: 23 L, 29 L, 48 L#Nizam: 39 L, 47 L, 58 L#Mysore: 19 L, 28 L, 30 L

contd... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

#Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low... Biz-wise, #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, #CP, #Nizam circuits] leads, North and East very poor... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr. Total: ₹ 17.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

Panipat is directed by director Ashutosh Gowariker, who previously helmed period dramas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. The movie chronicles the story of the Third Battle of Panipat that took place in 1761. Meanwhile, Panipat received mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

