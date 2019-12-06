'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Or Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'? Audience React

Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat released today, on December 6. Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar whereas Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. Read on to know which film is getting a good response from the audience on its first day.

Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat:

Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat both were two of the most highly anticipated releases of 2019. As mentioned earlier, Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar and Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. This film is a funny take on the husband, wife, and mistress plot. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of the husband, whereas Bhumi plays the role of the wife, and Ananya is the mistress in the film.

Panipat, on the other hand, is a historic war-based film. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that happened between Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali. In the film Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon plays the Sadashiv Rao Bhau’s wife Parvati Bai. Check out what fans have to say about both these films.

Fan Reactions

#PatiPatniAurWohReview: A

worthy recreation of an classic. Superb dialogues with apt situational comedy. @TheAaryanKartik bhai Chintu Tyagi par taras bhi aaya aur gussa bhi but u nailed it. @bhumipednekar ne de diye hattrick, she was the strongest. Maza aaya 2 meet new age patni — Simran Singh (@FilmySingh13) December 5, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWohReview I would have had a problem had they showed the women as hopelessly innocent, but Bhumi is badass AF and that rocks! Aparshakti gets the best lines in this popcorn film. — Shreyass Rao (@sambarseperate) December 5, 2019

Just watched #Panipat

And my #panipatreview

Is CRAP

Don't watch this crap movie in dreams also!!

WASTE of TIME, WASTE of MONEY#ArjunKapoor wahiyat acting — Ranu Mondal (@imRanuMondal) December 5, 2019

Rating - 3.5/5

The biggest problem with Panipat is it's tedious runtime

It's way too long and clumsy especially in the first half

But Gowariker never allows the film to slip out of hands with a brilliant 2nd half#PanipatReview #panipatmovie pic.twitter.com/WISasvoSLT — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) December 6, 2019

