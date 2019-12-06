The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Or Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'? Audience React

Bollywood News

Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat have finally released. Both the films were highly anticipated releases of 2019. Read on to know what fans think about them.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
pati patni aur woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat released today, on December 6. Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar whereas Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. Read on to know which film is getting a good response from the audience on its first day.

Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat:

Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat both were two of the most highly anticipated releases of 2019. As mentioned earlier, Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar and Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. This film is a funny take on the husband, wife, and mistress plot. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of the husband, whereas Bhumi plays the role of the wife, and Ananya is the mistress in the film.

Panipat, on the other hand, is a historic war-based film. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that happened between Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali. In the film Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon plays the Sadashiv Rao Bhau’s wife Parvati Bai. Check out what fans have to say about both these films.

Fan Reactions

Also read | Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Other B-Town Stars Shower Praises On 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Also read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Garners Positive Response From Celebs; Check Out

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Gets A Thumbs Up From Sister Janhvi Kapoor For 'Panipat:The Unsung Warrior'

Also read | Panipat: Nupur Sanon Lauds Kriti Sanon; Says Fans Will Fall In Love With Parvati Bai

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG