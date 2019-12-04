The Doorbeen Boys Unveil Another Hit Song Baahon Mein After Lamborghini, Hit Milestone

The Doorbeen Boys have released a new song on YouTube. After their hit songs Lamborghini and Prada, The Doorbeen Boys are back with a rhythmic banger titled Baahon Mein. The song has reportedly crossed 2.7 million views in just 24 hours. Baahon Mein is a party song that released on December 1. The song is being loved by the audience and the fans as well. Many fans have also claimed that Baahon Mein will be the party song for New Year 2020.

The production house just took it to social media to announce it to their fans about the milestone of over 2 million views in 24 hours that the song has crossed. The video of the song is also said to be giving youngsters major fashion goals. Fans feel that the video has been perfectly done and the lyrics of the song are quite catchy as well. Fans felt that the on-point outfits of the leads, as well as their inimitable swag, have added the 'X' factor to the music video. The song is also very intriguing and has leaves the viewers curious to know what happens next.

The music video is about two undercover agents who are looking for two suspect women. The video features a lot of dance moves and good music as well. The song is The Doorbeen Boys' second collaboration with Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust music. Bahon Mein has been sung and composed by the The Doorbeen Boys and produced by Jjust music. The music video features peppy and upbeat tune of the saxophone as the singers are singing the track. The video has been shot across the picturesque locations in America. Jjust music is said to have established itself as one of the most bankable music labels with popular songs like Prada featuring Alia Bhatt and Takda Rawa with Vishal Mishra that was also very well received by the audience and the fans.

Watch the video of Baahon Mein here

