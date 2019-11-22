Panipat: New Song Titled Mann Mein Shiva To Release On November 22

The period movie Panipat is set to release on December 6, 2019. This movie will be helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and, after the trailer launch, fans have been eager to watch the film. It's been 2 weeks since we heard the first song from the movie. The song, titled Mard Maratha, was released on November 13, 2019, and now we have been teased with a new song from the movie that is set to release tomorrow. The new song set to release tomorrow is titled Mann Mein Shiva. Here is what we know about the song.

Mann Mein Shiva to release tomorrow

Arjun Kapoor took to his Twitter to share the first look of the song. He shared a small 15-second clip from the video where we can hear the Maharashtrian-style music with dhol tasha and the shehnai. The clip ends with a sringa being blown in the traditional style. In the caption, Arjun wrote “Lord Shiva, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sadashiv Rao Bhau, a UNION of ONE. #MannMeinShiva song out tomorrow!” This image used in the clip resembles that of Bajirao Mastani’s song Malhari. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul who are famously known for making music for Hindi as well as Marathi songs. The fans are eagerly waiting to listen to the song.

Here are a few fan reactions to the song:

It's going to be a bang..💓💕 waiting #mannMeinShiva — Putul Verma (@Putulverma1396) November 22, 2019

Can't wait 💥💥 — isHaQzaaDe rohit (@RohiT_ArjunZada) November 22, 2019

About the movie

The story of the film is based on the third battle of Panipat. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Nigam, Ravindra Mahajani, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nawab Shah, Mantra, Suhasini Mulay, Vinita Mahesh, Krutika Deo, and Shyam Mashalkar. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the movie as the main antagonist. Fans are excited to see the movie and the heroic story of Sadashivrao Bhau facing off against Ahmad Shah Abdali.

