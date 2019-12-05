Panipat: Raj Thackeray Recommends Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-starrer With Intense Note

Considered one of the bravest battles to be fought in India, the Panipat war will come to life on the big screen, courtesy the team of Ashutosh Gowariker and his actors Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. With just a day left for the release, the movie got a big recommendation from Raj Thackeray. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief highlighted the valiant efforts of the Marathas in the fight to protect their sovereignty. He added that one needs to go into the history of the Panipat war to understand the ‘perspective’ behind the defeat. The politician felt that the movie deserves a viewing from all the citizens of the country.

“The Panipat war is etched in our history as a classic manifestation of how Marathas fought valiantly this war to preserve our sovereignty. They took the flag right up to Attock city (Pakistan) and yet fell short of a victory. To get the perspective behind this defeat, one needs to go into our history of the Panipat War. The film ‘Panipat’ by Shri, Ashutosh Gowariker is a audio-visual documentation of this epic war and everybody should definitely watch it,” (sic) Thackeray wrote in a graphical note on Twitter. The MNS Chief wrote another note in Marathi.

Here’s the note:

Ashutosh Gowariker was left overwhelmed with Raj Thackeray’s gesture. The director in Marathi wrote that he was grateful for the beautiful glorification of the bravery of the Maratha warriors in the eighteenth century done by the politician. The Lagaan maker added that having friends like him gave him immense strength.

तुमच्यासारख्या रसिक मित्राचं पाठबळ मिळाल्यावर अंगामधे दहा हत्तींचं बळ येतं!

🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️ — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) December 5, 2019

Anil Kapoor was among the other celebrities who raved about the movie, after watching it. The Nayak star wrote, “Watched the battle of #Panipat recreated on screen in all its glory! Completely captivated! Chachu you’ve done full justice to the role @arjunk26!! Hard work shows in every frame. Congratulations to the team @duttsanjay @kritisanon.”

Panipat traces the story of the war in 1761 between Marathas and the Afghan invaders led Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt enacts the character of Ahmad Shah Abdali. The movie hits the theatres this Friday.

