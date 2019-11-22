Panipat Song 'Mann Mein Shiva' Teaser Released; Here Are Some Fan Reactions

Panipat is an upcoming movie that has created a major buzz on social media. It is reportedly a historical drama based on the Third Battle of Panipat of Indian history. This upcoming movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Social media was flooded with comments when the trailer for the movie dropped. The film is slated for a December release. Recently, the filmmakers announced the release of a new song from Panipat titled Mann Mein Shiva. The song will be releasing tomorrow.

Here’s how fans reacted to the teaser of the song

Shivam Waiting for #Mannmeinshiva .....🙌 — Shivam Nagrale (@shivam_nagrale) November 22, 2019

It's going to be a bang..💓💕 waiting #mannMeinShiva — Putul Verma (@Putulverma1396) November 22, 2019

About the movie trailer and the characters :

The trailer of Panipat establishes the great Maratha Empire. Arjun Kapoor’s character Sadashivrao Bhau is handed over the Peshwa sword, making him the leader. Sanjay Dutt is seen in the ruthless look of Ahmad Shah Abdali who is the only king of Afghanistan who can conquer the Maratha empire. The trailer also introduces Kriti Sanon as Maratha’s dutiful wife, Parvati Bai who can swing a sword if needed.

