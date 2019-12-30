Pankaj Tripathi Expected To Cancel His Yearly Vacation Plans. Here Is Why

Pankaj Tripathi is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood film industry. He has proved his craft time and again with his appearance in several films. Fans of the actor are often surprised to see the calm and composed demeanour of the actor. The actor has been shooting for several films due to which he will not be able to take his yearly vacation.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi's Negative Roles That Left The Fans And Critics Stunned

Here's why Pankaj Tripathi cancelled his year-end vacation

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Pankaj Tripathi To Work Together Again | Know Details

According to a popular entertainment portal, the actor will begin shooting for another project later in the week. The actor mentioned that both Gunjan Saxena and ’83 are incredible projects that he is proud to be a part of. He said that he did want to take a break,however, both the films still have work pending in them due to which he had to cancel his plans. The actor mentioned that the ultimate gratification is to ensure that the films turn out to be exactly like the director and actors vision it to be.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi's Best Supporting Roles Which Were Much-loved By Viewers

He mentioned that he loved the characters and the stories of both the films and they offered him quite a unique experience. He said that he is happy as he is starting his new year and new decade doing exactly what he loves most, movies. The film ’83 is a biopic based on the 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is expected to release on April 10, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic based on the Indian Air force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. The aviator entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Believes It Is Wrong To Promote Statements Like 'Boys Don't Cry'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.