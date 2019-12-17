Pankaj Tripathi's Negative Roles That Left The Fans And Critics Stunned

Pankaj Tripathi has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. His work in various films has grabbed the attention of the fans. He also has a good fan-following amongst the people. He was initially known for the negative characters that he played. Here is a look at four negative characters played by Pankaj Tripathi that were loved by fans across the country.

1. Power (2010)

Powder was a thriller TV series started in 2010. The series revolves around a chase between a Narcotics Control Bureau and a drug lord, Naved Ahmed Ansari. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Naved Ansari in this series. The series also stars Geetika Tyagi, Manish Chaudhary, and Rahul Bagga. The series was written and directed by Atul Sabharwal.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs of Wasseypur was a film that mainly featured negative characters. He played the character of Sultan in the film. His work in the film was much-loved amongst the viewers. His character also shoots one of the fan-favourite characters, Danish. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap, who also contributed to the story of the film. It also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The film was loved by fans and critics alike.

3. Doosukeltha (2013)

Doosukeltha was Telugu comedy action film released in the year 2013. The film revolves around a couple who met when they were young. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as Minister Delleeswara Rao. The film also stars actors like Vishnu Manchu and Lavanya Tripathi. The film was directed by Veeru Potla, who had also written the story of the film.

4. Newton (2017)

Newton was a drama film released in the year 2017. The film revolved around a man’s efforts to get people to vote in a Maoist hit area. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as a police officer who does not support the idea of people coming out to vote. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil, and Raghuvir Yadav in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Amit Masurkar. It was loved by the critics.

