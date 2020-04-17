Pankaj Tripathi: A Man Who Sees Highs And Lows In Life Doesn't Need Yoga To Stay Grounded

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has done some of the most versatile roles in the industry. The actor has revealed that his experience has helped him become the person he is today. He also mentioned that he doesn't need yoga to keep him grounded as it comes effortlessly to him.

While talking to a news wire, Pankaj Tripathi stated that he does not regret his choices in films and spoke about how he has gained a lot of experience. He also added that the experience has made him the person he is today and hence, he does not regret anything.

Pankaj Tripathi is the recipient of the prestigious National Film Award- Special Mention among other awards that he has won. While talking about how he manages to keep himself grounded, the Sacred Games actor said that the ups and downs in life help a person understand the meaning of life. He further said that a person who has seen the kind of highs and lows in life the way he has does not need yoga to help him stay grounded. He explained that when a person goes through the things that he has been through, that person manages to stay grounded without any effort.

Pankaj Tripathi's movies

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut with the film Run in 2004, where he had a minor role. He has since worked in more than 40 films and 60 television shows. He rose to fame after his role in Anurag Kashyap’s film Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. He became a household name after his role in the movie Masaan.

According to reports, Pankaj Tripathi’s role in movies like Masaan, Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Stree was highly appreciated by the audiences. He has gained a huge fan base due to his roles on OTT platforms as well. He played the role of Guruji in the hit web series Sacred Games while in another popular series Mirzapur, he played the role of Kaleen Bhaiya.

