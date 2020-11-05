Pankaj Tripathi Is Overwhelmed By The Love His 2017 Film 'Newton' Is Receiving Till Date

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is popular for his role in movies and series like Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, Gunjan Saxena and Mirzapur to name a few. The actor who was recently seen resuming his role as the iconic Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur 2, recently talked about his movie Newton and how amazed he was to know that a film he did three years ago still manages to make an impact and gather appreciation from the audience. Read on.

Pankaj Tripathi on his role in Newton alongside Rajkummar Rao

In a report by Hindustan Times, amidst election in Bihar, Tripathi recalled the latest incident where a local zonal officer in Chapra considered the movie Newton as his inspiration. The movie was not only special for the local zonal officer but to other election day officers and polling agents. Tripathi was pleased to know that his movie Newton was screened for the polling officers in Bihar before the election duty. Tripathi mentioned that he was overwhelmed with the love his movie received in Bihar. He was amused that a movie that they made three years ago still has a positive impact on people. Pankaj Tripathi also won a special mention at the 65th National Film awards for his role in Newton. Their movie Newton also dealt with the plight of elections in the northern Indian state.

Newton is a black comedy genre movie based around elections and the state of people's psyche in small villages of India during the election times. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The film has won several awards. Newton cast included Rajkummar Rao as Nutan "Newton" Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi as Assistant Commandant Aatma Singh, Anjali Patil as Malko Netam, Raghubhir Yadav as Loknat, Sanjay Mishra in a special appearance as an Election Instructor, among others.

Currently, Pankaj Tripathi has been promoting his web series Mirzapur 2 and his upcoming movie Ludo at his social media platform. While, the upcoming list of Pankaj Tripathi's movies include films like Ludo, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, 83, Mumbai Saga, Kaagaz, and Romeo. All these movies are set to release in 2020 or early 2021.

