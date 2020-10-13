Times When Pankaj Tripathi Proved He Was Mirzapur 2's Kaleen Bhaiya In Real Life

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020. The character of Akhandanand Tripathi, known as Kaleen Bhaiya, has received high praise in the first season. The actor was seen regaining his powerful status in the last episodes of season 1 as he kills a top police officer and his associates. Pankaj Tripathi has, on many instances showed he was Mirzapur 2's Kaleen Bhaiya in real life. Take a look.

Pankaj Tripathi's take on Nepotism

Pankaj Tripathi spoke to Hindustan Times on his views on Nepotism. The actor told the portal that in Bollywood, it is a talent that helps a person achieve success and receive recognition. He said that being a star kid does not make their films popular. He further mentioned that the audience watches the movie and go to the theatres only if the film has got positive reviews.

Pankaj Tripathi's Instagram Post on Kaleen Bhaiya's character

After a series of teasers, posters, and an epic trailer, the makers of Mirzapur 2 recently shared a series of character motion posters. The first one to take the social media by storm featured dapper actor Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, the King of Mirzapur. The actor too dropped the motion poster on social media and gave a stunning caption, "Ek Hi Kaleen Bhaiya Hai, Aur Ye Ek Hi, Sabke Liye Kaafi Hai #Mirzapur2 @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid #PuneetKrishna @gurmmeetsingh @mihirbd @vineetkrishna01" (sic).

Pankaj Tripathi speaks about his failures

In an interview with Granthshala, Pankaj Tripathi said that the recognition of where he stands today goes back to the initial days of clashes in the industry. The actor said that those were his early days. Whatever he is today, he said, is the result of old mistakes and good deeds that he did in the past. He further revealed that if he had not faced difficulties in childhood, he could not have found the present personality.

When Pankaj Tripathi spoke about romance in Bollywood

A few years back, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the iconic ‘arm-spreading’ pose in Bollywood. All this happened when he was present at a trailer launch of his film, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, where he was asked by a reporter about his idea of romance. And the actor replied saying,

“Wo sachcha pyar nahin hai baba, wo celluloid ka pyar hai, kaun pyar me aise karta hai (spreads his arms) ladki ko dekh ke? Wo karte hain tab jab cinema se inspired ho jate hain toh bachche karne lagte hain, wo aantrik nahin hai wo bahari hai. Jo true love hai, romance hai wo bohot internal mamla hai. Picturon mein dekhte hain waisa nahin hota. Iss film mein wo hota hai jo zindagi me hota hai. Isme mann ki baahein failti hain.”

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to 'Padmaavat' controversy

In an interview with Lehren TV, Pankaj Tripathi revealed his views on the Padmaavat controversy. The actor said that people should first watch the movie and then can come up with their views. The film's success rate depends on the audience's reaction only and hence the controversies also start and end with them.

