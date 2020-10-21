Pankaj Tripathi Assures Of Preventive Measures At Booths For COVID Before Bihar Elections

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi recently spoke about preventive measures against COVID-19 before the State Assembly elections. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor assured voters of their safety. Tripathi revealed that there would be sanitisation of booths a day before polling, and from time to time on the election days. Here are further details about what Pankaj Tripathi said that you must check out. Read on:

Pankaj Tripathi assures citizens of the preventive measures for COVID-19 before elections

Pankaj Tripathi revealed all the safety measures ahead of the State Assembly elections. He spoke about how the booths will be sanitized, the process of which would take place a day before the polling and from time to time on the day. He added that they had installed thermal scanners at the entrance of every polling stations. Moreover, Pankaj Tripathi assured that there would be the availability of soap water and hand sanitiser at the booths.

Further, he revealed that they had laid more emphasis on physical distancing with designated spots for citizens to queue up. The actor stressed on the importance of wearing a mask and added how authorities have been handing out gloves for people to operate the Electronic Voting Machine fearlessly. In conclusion, Pankaj Tripathi said that the Election Commission has every precaution covered in order to encourage citizens to cast their vote. He added that it was up to people to do their civic duty and urged them to go out and exercise their Right To Vote.

Also read: Times When Pankaj Tripathi Proved He Was Mirzapur 2's Kaleen Bhaiya In Real Life

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming ventures

The polls will take place on October 28, November 3, and November 7, 2020. On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi has been busy with the promotions for his much-awaited upcoming series Mirzapur 2. Meanwhile, he will appear in Anurag Basu’s dark comedy crime flick, Ludo alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Asha Negi, among others in the lead roles. The actor also has Sanjay Gupta’s action drama Mumbai Saga and Satish Kaushik’s biographical movie Kaagaz in his pipeline.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi's Take On Nepotism, Actor Feels People Should Have More Empathy

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.