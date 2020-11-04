Pankaj Tripathi On His Highest Paying Movie Yet And How He Keeps Breaking His Own Record

Pankaj Tripathi has climbed his way up in Bollywood by doing some great films and playing memorable characters. He made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, where he was asked about his highest-paying role yet. Answering this question, he said that he keeps breaking his own record with every new film that he does.

Also Read | Times When Pankaj Tripathi Proved He Was Mirzapur 2's Kaleen Bhaiya In Real Life

Pankaj Tripathi's appearance on No Filter Neha

The actor, last seen in the second instalment of Mirzapur, has gained himself a position of a great actor in the film industry and his roles in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, Stree, Gunjan Saxena and others are testimony to it. He recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha where he was asked by Neha about his highest-paying movie yet. To this, he said that his price has only been increasing with every film and that he keeps breaking his own record. He also added that the film he is shooting for currently and the last film he shot for paid him a lot.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Assures Of Preventive Measures At Booths For COVID Before Bihar Elections

Also Read | Mirzapur 2's Ali Fazal Reveals Pankaj Tripathi's Popular Dialogue Was Unscripted

Pankaj Tripathi's roles and characters

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in the year 2004 with a small role in the movie Run. Over the years, he has worked in more than 40 movies and 60 television shows. He shot to fame with his character Sultan Qureshi in the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise. His most memorable characters include Rudra in Stree, Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Aatma Singh in Newton, Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur and Narottam Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi. He has a lot of upcoming films in his kitty, some of which are Ludo, 83 and Shakeela.

Also Read | 'Ludo' Trailer Gives Fans A Glimpse Of The Impressive Cast And Exciting Visuals; Watch

Also Read | Mirzapur 2's Dimpy Is Trying To Create Her Own Reality, Says Harshita Shekhar Gaur

Image Credit: Pankaj Tripathi Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.