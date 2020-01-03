Pankaj Tripathi Has Reportedly Opted Out Of Panga Due To Lack Of Dates

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most prolific actors from Bollywood and has starred in several critically acclaimed TV and movies. While Pankaj Tripathi has quite a list of upcoming projects already in his kitty, he was supposed to begin 2020 with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in lead roles.

However, according to reports, Pankaj Tripathi has no option but to opt-out of Panga due to a busy schedule. Here is every known detail on the story that has surfaced so far:

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi Expected To Cancel His Yearly Vacation Plans. Here Is Why

Pankaj Tripathi to opt-out of Panga

According to reports, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is keen on having Pankaj Tripathi onboard for Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill and has also narrated a crucial character to him. After giving his nod, Pankaj Tripathi was supposed to join Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and the others for their Bhopal schedule in February. However, Tripathi is having a hard time making time for the film.

Pankaj Tripathi has been reported to be working on Mirzapur, ’83, Ludo, Kargil Girl, Kagaz and Mimi. Pankaj Tripathi also expressed his sadness for not being able to be a part of the film starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill. He said that it would be great to be a part of team Panga and work with Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill, but the dates did not work out.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi's Negative Roles That Left The Fans And Critics Stunned

More about Panga

Panga is an upcoming romantic-drama film scheduled for a tentative release on January 24, 2020. The cast of Panga features Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta in the leading roles. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will helm the Kangana Ranaut-starrer film.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Pankaj Tripathi To Work Together Again | Know Details

Also read: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga's New Still Is Out And The Actors Are All Smiles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.