'Shakeela' Starring Richa Chadha To Release On Christmas? Here Are The Details

Richa Chadha is one of the members of the film industry whose film projects have gotten delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now revealed that Shakeela, starring Richa Chadha, will be released during Christmas. The plot of the movie is based on Shakeela, the Indian adult film actor who has appeared in more than 250 films including Indian, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odia and Malayalam films. Here is what you need to know about the release of Shakeela and more.

Shakeela starring Richa Chadha to be released around Christmas?

The Richha Chadha-starrer was previously scheduled for a release earlier this summer. However, the coronavirus pandemic along with the lockdown that followed put a major halt to this project along with the many other projects that were gearing up for releases then. As per Mid Day, with the reopening of theatres across the country, director Indrajit Lankesh has now decided the day of Christmas, i.e. December 25, to be the Shakeela release date. Along with Richa Chadha, the film will also star veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi.

It has also been revealed that the film will offer honest insight and details of Shakeela and her soft-core work in Malayalam films and how she rose to fame in the ’90s, according to Mid Day. The director even spoke at length about the journey of making this movie. He stated that making the movie was 'a tiring journey'. When they began shooting, it was monsoon in Kerala. So, they had to shift to the coastal belt and later to Karnataka, he continued. The Shakeela director also revealed that the story of the film shows the ultimate triumph of the human spirit.

Indrajit Lankesh also revealed that the story would show about the male-dominated film industry in which Shakeela entered and rose to success. He said that she rose in popularity as her films would run for 100 days in every centre in south India. The superstars started feeling threatened, he added.

Lastly, he also went on to reveal that Shakeela will show how her films were censored and she had to return her advances to the producers, along with the 'sexism prevailing in a male-dominated film industry'. Richa Chadha recently starred in Section 375 and Panga.

