Pankaj Tripathi recalls his village plays on Chhath Puja, calls them first 'acting school'

As devotees celebrated Chhath puja all across the country, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi also extended his wishes while recalling his younger days. The actor took to Twitter and shared a post while reminiscing celebrating the festival and how he used to participate in several plays organized in his village Belsand.

Pankaj Tripathi extends Chhath Puja wishes

The actor in his post credited these plays in his village and considered them as his acting school that helped him to pursue his passion further. In his post, the actor wrote, “heartfelt greetings to all of you on Mahaparva Chhath Puja where we worship the sun. After Chhat Puja, a special play used to stage in my village in Belsand which used to be my first school of acting.

सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

जय छठी मईया 🙏🏾।



( छठ पूजा के पारण के बाद के दिन मेरे गाँव बेलसंड में नाटक का मंचन होता था । अभिनय की हमारी पहली पाठशाला।) — पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) November 20, 2020

During one of his interaction with Hindustan Times, The Mirzapur actor recalled his childhood during Chhath Puja and said that he got to understand that the festival celebrates nature, pretty late. His mother used to observe the fast and he remembered how everything was pure and pristine for the festival. Further, Pankaj added and said that the folk songs for Chhath have their own significance, and she to date remembers how his mother used to take each family person’s name in the songs and seek blessings, food, and wealth for all.

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, actor Divyendu also shared a video on Instagram where he wished all his fans and well-wishers. Apart from extending the videos, the actor is also seen requesting all his admirers and devotees to celebrate the Chhath puja festival with great fervor and enthusiasm from their respective homes and avoid crowding public places to celebrate the festival.

While captioning the video, the official Instagram handle of Alt Balaji wrote, “@divyenndu a.k.a Akhil Ji aur humari taraf se aapko #HappyChhathPuja. Manao tyohaar lekin safety ke saath.” Chhath is a three-day-long festival where devotees worship the setting and the rising Sun, seeking blessings for the family. It is mainly observed in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

