Pankaj Tripathi: 'Not Everything Can Be Defended In The Name Of Creative Freedom'

The digital industry in India is increasing rapidly. The content on the streaming platforms is now receiving appreciation and hype as much as films on the big screens. But digital space has almost no censorship as compared to that of a film in theatres. Pankaj Tripathi talked about the matter. Read to know more.

Pankaj Tripathi on censorship on digital space

In an interview with a news agency, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about web censorship. He said that everything should have a debate because the dialogue is important. The storytellers get to tell their stories the way they want to, without the censors on the platform. He stated that they have freedom.

Pankaj Tripathi feels that not everything can be defended in the name of creative freedom. He added that there are some people who just want to spread sensationalism. They too have some freedom because there are no censors. He stated that there are pros and cons of having censorship, and if there is a debate only then will people arrive at some conclusion.

Pankaj Tripathi has gained many fans following with his works in films as well as in web series. He role as Guruji in Netflix’s Sacred Games and Kaleen Bhaiya /Akhandanand Tripathi in Amazon video’s Mirzapur has earned immense appreciations. He has also appeared in Criminal Justice as Advocate Madhav Mishra on Hotstar. Tripathi was recently seen in a cameo in Netflix’s web film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth as the lead.

Pankaj Tripathi has an interesting line-up ahead. He will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. He will appear in 83 with an ensemble cast lead by Ranveer Singh. Tripathi’s upcoming projects also include Gunjan Saxena, Mimi, Ludo, Romeo and Mumbai Saga. The release date of the movies is yet to announced as the industry is on halt amid COVID-19 pandemic.

