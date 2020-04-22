Pankaj Tripathi Calls His Cameo Role In 'Extraction' A Pivotal One

Pankaj Tripathi recently expressed his excitement for his new film Extraction on Netflix. The actor mentioned that despite having a cameo in the film, his character is an important one. Pankaj Tripathi went on to speak more about Extraction and his character in the interview.

Pankaj Tripathi calls his cameo role in Extraction a pivotal character

The actor mentioned that he has a cameo role in the film Extraction. However, according to him, the role he has played is extremely pivotal to the story. The actor mentioned that he is quite excited about the film and is happy that the world will get to watch this particular film.

Speaking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he found it extremely difficult to refuse the film. The actor revealed that upon reading the script he felt it was too difficult for him to say no to it. The Sacred Games actor added that the film was an international Hollywood project backed by Netflix and hence he was quite excited to be a part of the film. He further added that he liked Sam Hargrave's work and called him an extremely hardworking director. He also praised the Russo brother and mentioned the legacy they have created.

In conclusion, Pankaj Tripathi praised the Netflix crew and mentioned that it was a positive experience working with the cast and crew of the film. He also mentioned that with its global production scale it was quite exciting to shoot for something like this. The film Extraction featuring Chris Hemsworth was shot in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Along with that, Extraction was also shot in Bangkok and Phuket. Chris Hemsworth plays the character of a black market mercenary, Tyler Rake. The film is scheduled to release on April 24 and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the stars in action.

