On Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday, A Look At The Best Performances Of The Award-winning Star

Pankaj Tripathi is a very popular actor in the Bollywood industry who has carved a niche for himself in the industry. From web series to movies to playing a cameo in Hollywood film, the actor has always delivered a memorable performance. As he celebrates his 44th birthday today, here is a list of some of the most memorable performances by the actor throughout his acting career. Check out the list.

Newton

Newton is a black comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role. Pankaj Tripathi plays a pivotal role in the film and portrays the character of assistant commandant Aatma Singh in the film. Fans of the film remember Pankaj Tripathi’s character as one whose beliefs changed through the course of the movie. From believing that “no one would come to vote from the constituency” to protecting the voters his character won hearts. While the film won several awards, Pankaj Tripathi too won many awards for his portrayal in this film, including the National Film Awards for special mention (Actor) in 2018.

Read Also | Ex-Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena Lauds Pankaj Tripathi's Portrayal Of Her Father In Biopic

Stree

Stree was a horror comedy that gained fame among the fans very quickly. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the film cast included Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra who is a phrenologist. His character helps Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) who aspires to free his village from the clasps of a woman’s ghost. A dialogue from the movie got very popular among the fans and it was delivered by Pankaj Tripathi. “Vo Stree hai, vo kuch bhi kar sakti hai” (she is a woman (ghost), she can do anything). The film received several accolades and Pankaj Tripathi was awarded the best supporting actor for the film that year.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. However, Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in the show was applauded by fans and critics alike. His character as Guruji became very popular and at many places Pankaj Tripathi’s character outshines others.

Read Also | 'Mirzapur 2': Pankaj Tripathi Spills The Beans About The Show, Read Details

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is a crime thriller web television series that stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey in the lead. The show and the performances by actors were appreciated by fans and critics alike. But Pankaj Tripathi outshined other actors and gave a spectacular performance. His role as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi became one of the most famous gang leaders in cinema.

Honourable mentions:

Masaan as Sadhya Ji.

Gunjan Saxena as Anup Saxena

Extraction as Ovi Mahajan Senior

Read Also | 'Mirzapur 2' Cast Includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi And Others; Know Their Characters

Read Also | 'Splitsvilla 12' Winner Shrey Mittal Tests Positive For COVID, Under Home Isolation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.