'Splitsvilla 12' Winner Shrey Mittal Tests Positive For COVID, Under Home Isolation

Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal took to his Instagram on September 2 to reveal that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. He further spoke about getting tested because of his symptoms. Read on:

Shrey Mittal tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Shrey Mittal shared a post on his Instagram page revealing that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote that he had been having symptoms for the past 2 days and decided to get himself tested. He added that he is now under home isolation and decided to get himself treated at home.

He has asked the ones who came in contact with him in the last couple of days to keep a track of their health and also get themselves tested. He added, "something which still felt very unknown feels very sudden all of a sudden." In his caption, he asked his followers to stay safe and keep their loved ones safe.

Reactions to the news

A couple of celebrities commented on his post to wish him good health. Lots of fans were shaken by this news and are praying for his speedy recovery. He has received loads of comments on his post that read, "Get well soon".

About Shrey Mittal

Shrey Mittal is a model and an actor who participated in MTV's Splitsvilla 12. He won the show with Priyamvada Kant earlier this year. Since then, he has been doing independent work and collaborating with various brands. Shrey Mittal was rumoured to be dating Priyamvada Kant but after the show ended the two kept their personal lives away from social media.

Shrey Mittal's Instagram is usually flooded with his pictures from various shoots and a few posts from his personal life. He often posts pictures and videos of the Liverpool football club. He seems to be a football fanatic. The actor is very fond of his family and uploads pictures with them pretty often.

