Pankaj Tripathi On Rural Stories: 'Needs To Go Beyond The Caricaturish'

Recently, critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi talked about his upcoming project Kaagaz while giving an interview to a leading news portal. In his interview, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the depiction of rural stories in Bollywood and said that Kaagaz is closest to his heart. He also expressed his gratitude towards the producer of Kaagaz, that is Salman Khan.

Pankaj Triptahi talks about Kaagaz

Interestingly, Pankaj Tripathi said that the Satish Kaushik-directed film will wonderfully capture the earthiness of rural India. The story of the film will revolve around Lal Bihari, the Azamgarh-based farmer who was declared dead on paper. Pankaj Tripathi further said that the industry is yet to wake up to its rural counterpart while referring to the recent films which have discovered the charm of small-town stories.

READ | Pankaj Tripathi Stars As 'dead' Farmer In Salman Khan Production Kaagaz; Not A Ghost Story

The 43-year-old actor elaborated about the same and said that there is a large part of India, which is still unexplored on the big screen. He added that there has to be a better depiction of rural India that goes beyond the caricaturish portrayals for comic relief. He stated that there are many underdog stories of relentless work and perseverance waiting to be told. Sharing his experience of working in Kaagaz, Pankaj said that its journey took him back to his time in Gopalgunj(his village). He concluded the conversation saying that he is hoping the film will mark the beginning of many such rural stories.

READ | Confident 'Kaagaz' Will Create Impact When Released: Satish Kaushik

Pankaj Tripathi's projects

Talking about the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi is widely known for his performances in various web-series and films. His work in Netflix's Sacred Games 2 and Prime Video's Mirzapur has won the hearts of the audience and the critics. He was last seen playing a pivotal character in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. He was essayed a significant character in Chris Hemsworth's action-drama flick Extraction.

READ | Pankaj Tripathi Is Living Life With Discipline During Time Off Due To Coronavirus

Many big-budget Bollywood projects are lined up in his kitty including the Ranveer Singh starrer '83, directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from the sports-biopic, he will also team up with Janhvi Kapoor for Dharma Production's next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Recently, the makers announced that the much-awaited film will take an OTT release soon.

READ | Pankaj Tripathi Has Reportedly Opted Out Of Panga Due To Lack Of Dates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.