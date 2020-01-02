The Debate
Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Is Best Friends With THIS Bollywood Star

Bollywood News

Hardik Pandya's fiance Natasa Stankovic has been a part of the Hindi film industry for some years now. Read below to find the actor's best friend from Bollywood

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya made major headlines as he surprised everyone with the news of his engagement to Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020. The couple reportedly spent their New Year's in Dubai. The ace cricketer took to Instagram to announce the news of his engagement and in no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media. The couple was accompanied by their close friends on a speed boat, as seen in the posts shared by Hardik Pandya on his Instagram. Check out the post below- 

Also read: Hardik Pandya's ex Urvashi Rautela's comment on his engagement is winning the internet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Also read: Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni reacts to her engagement with Hardik Pandya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

Who is Natasa Stankovic's best friend from B-Town?

Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the film Satyagraha which was directed by Prakash Jha. She has been featuring in Hindi films and music videos since then. She was also recently seen in a song sequence in Emraan Hashmi's latest film The Body. She also featured on Bigg Boss 8 hosted by Salman Khan. Now, little did one know that Natasa Stankovic's best friend in Bollywood is none other than Disha Patani. It is being reported that the two shared a room during their initial days in the industry. Both Disha Patani and Natasa Stankovic have posted some adorable photos with each other along with their friends on their social media handles. Check them out below- 

Also read: Mumbai Indians welcome newly engaged Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic to 'One Family'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engaged: Suniel Shetty, others lovestruck by announcement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read: Hardik Pandya gets down on his knee for Natasa Stankovic, seals it with a kiss

 

 

Published:
