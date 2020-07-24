Ranjeet Reveals He Was Thrown Out Of His House When He Played A Villain For The First Time

Ranjeet recently revealed that he was thrown out of his house by his parents when he played a negative role for the first time. The actor has portrayed evil characters in numerous movies and is well-known for his villainous performances, from the 70s till now. Read to know more.

Ranjeet was thrown out of his house for playing a negative character

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ranjeet was questioned how did his journey as a villain begin. He replied that he never planned it and kept doing whatever role came his way. The actor was asked if his on-screen avatars affected his personal life. Answering the question, he said that when he was not married, the image never bothered him. He mentioned that back then, people would believe that you are what you play. The actor recalled that he used to go to Delhi to visit his daughter on weekends and they would go to restaurants. Ranjeet stated that everyone in the restaurant would give him “weird looks” because he was old and he was with a woman half his age or of his daughter’s age. He noted that he had to place his order as loud as he could to make it clear that he is with his daughter. The Housefull 4 star said that he did not want to give people stupid ideas.

Ranjeet revealed that when he did his first grey character in Sharmeelee (1971), he was thrown out of his house. He mentioned that he comes from a “very orthodox” family. The actor stated that his parents thought he got into some stupid profession where he hurt girls and abuse them. He noted that although he played a crude man on screen, after the shot, they all used to make fun of it.

Ranjeet was asked if he has a to-do list even now. He replied that an actor is never satisfied. He said that he wants to keep being a part of films because there is nothing else that he knows. The actor mentioned that he wants to keep celebrating cinema. He stated that one has a to-do list only when they are not satisfied, but his journey has been “rewarding” and it does not happen overnight. He added that one has to keep their self on toes and keep working. Ranjeet recalled that he had shot for back to back films on back to back shifts. “I am happy where I am,” he noted.

