'Omprakash Zindabaad Is Based On Rape Compensation Scandal', Says Producer Khalid Kidwai

On December 18, later veteran Bollywood actors Om Puri and Jagdeep Jaffery's last film, Omprakash Zindabaad, released in theatres. Recently, the producer of the film Khalid Kidwai talked about the film's major plot points and story. Interestingly, Omprakash Zindabaad deals with the Victim Compensation Act under section 357A where a rape victim gets monetary compensation for the same and how a common man doesn’t receive any help. Scroll down to know what Khalid Kidwai said about the film while throwing light on the horrendous law.

Omprakash Zindabaad Plot

Khalid Kidwai says, "U.P. is my home state, I like the place but there has been no industrial development or economical growth. Omprakash zindabaad is based on rape compensation scandal, which is heinous crime and culprit should be hang till death in public place, after proven guilty rather than monetary value of compensation of rape victim which is unlawful. There is rate chart of women molestation under section 357A of victim compensation act 2015, which comes under home ministry and the law was made for Dalit womens. But unfortunately, there are so many people who misuses this type of monetary schemes"

READ | Late Actor Om Puri Sang For The First Time In His Last Film 'Omprakash Zindabad'

Omprakash Zindabaad release and cast details

As mentioned above, the film released in theatres on December 18, 2020. The ensemble star cast of the film also has Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain, Seema Azmi, Shweta Bhardwaj, Ram Sethi and Rajkumar Kanaujia, in pivotal characters. Interestingly, for his last film, Om Puri has also sung a song. The long-stuck film was extensively shot in the suburbs of Lucknow. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Paranoma Studios. Earlier, the film was titled Rambhajjan Zindabad. But, later the makers decided to give a tribute to Om Puri and changed the name.

READ | Om Puri's Wife Nandita Puri Elated On Theatrical Release Of 'Om Prakash Zindabad'

While sharing Om Puri's experience of recording his first song, Omprakash Zindabaad's director Ranjeet Gupta told Mid-day that the late actor cancelled all of his work for two days. Revealing further, Ranjeet added that after rehearsing for two at home, Puri decided to record it in the studio. But, he returned without recording. Later, the late actor again practised for two days and recorded the song.

READ | Om Puri's Last Movie Titled 'Omprakash Zindabad' To Release On December 18

READ | Director Ranjeet Gupta On Jagdeep And Om Puri's Last Film 'Omprakash Zindabad'

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.