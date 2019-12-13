Paresh Rawal's Best Comic Characters From His Films; Watch Funny Clips Here

Paresh Rawal is known to tickle the audience's funny bones with almost all of his performances. Kown for his perfectly timed comedy and the unique qualities of his characters, Rawal made his Bollywood debut with the 1985 film Arjun as a supporting character. The film that gained him popularity was the 1986 blockbuster Naam. Throughout his career, the actor delivered multiple hit films which made some of his characters iconic. Here are some of the star’s iconic characters.

Paresh Rawal’s unforgettable characters

Babu Bhaiya from Hera Pheri

At the prime time of his career, Paresh Rawal gained even more popularity for his role as Babu Bhaiya from the Hera Pheri franchise. He played a middle-aged character named Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Tabu.

ALSO READ | Paresh Rawal: Best Dialogues Of The Actor That Prove He Is One Of The Finest

Teja from Andaz Apna Apna

Proving to be a humourous escapade, Paresh Rawal pulled a stunt in this one playing a double role. He played the character of Ram Gopal Bajaj on one hand and the character of a baddie named Teja on the other. The film also stars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon.

Dr. Ghungroo from Welcome

After Hera Pheri, this is one of the star’s finest comic role. Playing Akshay Kumar’s crazy maternal uncle who ends putting his whole family in misery, Paresh Rawal has perfect timing with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Feroz Shah.

ALSO READ | Paresh Rawal To Return As Radheshyam In Priyadarshan's Hungama 2?

Kanji Lalji Mehta from Oh My God

Playing the character of an atheist, Paresh Rawal perfectly pulls off this role. The film revolves around an idol-seller who shop gets affected when an earthquake strikes. Set to get his insurance, Kanji Lalji Mehta sues God for his losses. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborthy.

Lambodhar Chacha from Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge

While Paresh Rawal managed to leave everyone in splits when he played the character of an uninvited guest, the climax certainly left everyone teary-eyed. He played the character of Lambodhar Chacha in the film who disrupts the entire lives of his hosts. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma.

ALSO READ | Paresh Rawal And Priyadarshan's Hilarious Comic Dramas That You Must Watch

ALSO READ | Paresh Rawal's Characters In Hera Pheri, Nayak And Other Films That Prove His Versatility

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.