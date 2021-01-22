Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri Ace The Retro Look As They Shoot For 'Hungama 2' Title Track

Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, which is one of the biggest and most awaited multi starrer franchise films of this year, has resumed shooting post the COVID-19 lockdown. Actors such as Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash was recently shooting for the title track of the film. The title track is shot for the peppy song with a dash of retro in the city. And pictures from behind the scenes are sure to make fans go gaga over it.

A source present on the set revealed to the PR team, “The song is supposed to represent the fun vibe of the film and with four leads and so many dancers in the frame, it was critical to get the entertainment quotient right. But the whole cast has bonded so well and they were so effortlessly in sync. All the Hungama they had behind the camera has translated on camera as well.”

In the picture, Pranitha Subhash can be seen donning a red tube gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with red leggings and brownish boots. She also opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. Meezaan Jafri sported a golden blazer, black shirt and black pants. He also completed the look with a simple hairdo and a poker face look. Paresh Rawal opted for a golden blazer with a pink border, white shirt and black pant. Take a look at the picture below.

(Image courtesy: PR Handout)

About the movie

Hungama 2 is being helmed by Priyadarshan. Actor Paresh Rawal and Priyadarshan have worked with each other in several projects such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, and Malamaal Weekly. The duo is now working together after seven years. Furthermore, the project is bankrolled by Ratan Jain under the banner of Venus Entertainment.

The film is a sequel to the 2003 hit film Hungama, the remake comes after 17 years of the film being released. It is written by Anukalp Goswami with dialogues by Manish Korde and screenplay by Yunus Sajawal. Anu Malik has also been roped in to compose the music for the movie. The film was initially supposed to release on August 2020 but due to the lockdown, the makers had to put a halt on the film. However, the makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film.

