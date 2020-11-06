Paresh Rawal To Produce SonyLIV's 'Welcome Home'; Makes Entry On OTT

Veteran actor and producer Paresh Rawal is all set to make his debut on the digital entertainment platform. The actor is soon going to enter on SonyLiv with his recent psychological-thriller titled Welcome Home. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his social media handle to announce that the series begins streaming on the platform from Friday, November 6, 2020. Keep reading to know more:

Paresh Rawal makes digital debut on SonyLiv platform

Taran Adarsh in his recent post revealed a few things about Paresh Rawal's new movie. Sharing the news, he wrote, "PARESH RAWAL'S DIGITAL DEBUT AS PRODUCER... #PareshRawal and Hemal A Thakkar join hands for a psycho-thriller... Film titled #WelcomeHome,". The caption further reads: "Directed by Pushkar Mahabal... Produced by #PareshRawal, #HemalAThakkar, and #SwaroopRawal... Streams on on #SonyLiv from today, (sic)". Take a look at the post below:

About Welcome Home

Digital streaming platform SonyLiv has recently come up with another series after the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Now, the OTT has recently launched its new release, which is a mystery thriller movie named Welcome Home. Recently, the makers also released a spooky video, sharing a glimpse of what the thriller film is all about. The movie is already out on the OTT platform SonyLiv from November 6, 2020, Friday. Take a look at the teaser below:

About Welcome Home cast

The Welcome Home teaser shows a woman asking a pregnant lady if that is her first child, but the latter denies it. The woman then also reveals that after taking birth, one cry for some time, and then die. Moreover, she then starts laughing hysterically. Welcome Home stars include actors like Tina Bhatiya, Kashmira Irani, Shashi Bhushan, Boloram Das, Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Rawal, and Akshita Arora in the lead roles.

Paresh Rawal's movies

Paresh Rawal has received several awards in his career. He won the National film awards in the year 1994 for supporting role for his movies like Woh Chokri and Sir. The actor is known for his iconic roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Chachi 420, Hera Pheri, Nayak, Aankhen, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, and many more.

On the professional front, he was last seen playing a cameo in Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer Made In China. He will soon be seen in the upcoming David Dhawan directorial, titled Coolie No 1. Besides this, he has numerous films lined up like Hungama 2 and Second Innings.

