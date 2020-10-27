Suriya Thanks Paresh Rawal For Working With Him As He Shares The 'Soorarai Pottru' Trailer

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru trailer was recently released on Youtube on October 26. It received a great response from the audience on the internet. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal who also plays a pivotal role in the Soorarai Pottru cast also shared the trailer's link on his official Twitter handle. Suriya who plays the lead role in the film thanked the actor for the same.

Suriya thanks Paresh Rawal for his time

Suriya's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru trailer was dropped by the makers recently. Many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan took to their handles to congratulate the actor and send good wishes. Paresh Rawal who is a part of the Soorarai Pottru cast announced the trailer release on his social media. He wrote that it is a story of a common man who soared with his dreams. Suriya retweeted his tweet and wrote a sweet note for the actor.

Sir ! will always cherish the time we spent with you! Thank you for all that you gave for #SooraraiPottru https://t.co/XqY8o8kPiu — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 26, 2020

He wrote that he will cherish all the time they have spent together during the shoot. He also thanked him for all the time he gave for the film. Fans have also congratulated the two on Twitter. A fan wrote that they can't take their eyes off the trailer and is very excited about the same. Another wrote that the trailer is no.1 and thanked the entire team for it. Take a look at some of the replies to their tweets.

Thalaivaa Still I Can't Get My Eyes From #SooraraiPottruTrailer 😍 You Just Nailed Each & Every Frame ! @Suriya_offl 🥺👌 pic.twitter.com/liGV3xKZpD — âK# (@Legend__akash) October 26, 2020

really #SooraraiPottruTrailer 🔥🔥 no1

Definitely @Suriya_offl s #sooraraipotru is going to be a #RecordBreaking ☝🎥

🌹Thanks to the team for giving such a wonderful✨😍pakage

Extraordinary 😴💭 of ordinary man — KAVITHA (@kavi2331) October 26, 2020

More about Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is one of the most anticipated films that the audience is eagerly waiting for. The cast features Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles while Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas will be playing the supporting roles. The film is based on the book Simple Fly which is a biopic of a retired army captain, Capt. G. R. Gopinath who was also the founder of Air Deccan. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The shoot of the film took place in Madurai, Chandigarh, and Chennai. Soorarai Pottru release date is scheduled to be November 12 and will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos.

