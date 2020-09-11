Paresh Rawal Appointed As Next Chairman Of National School Of Drama

Paresh Rawal is an iconic Indian actor, known for his comedic roles in the Hindi film industry. In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Shri award for his contributions in the Indian cinema, it is the 4th highest civilian award in India. Paresh Rawal has been awarded the chairman position of the National School of Drama today on September 10, 2020. NSD which is based in Delhi is known to have trained actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Irrfan Khan. Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the chairman of NSD, the post which was vacant since 2017, where Arjun Deo Charan had been working as acting chairperson after Theatre veteran Ratan Thiyam was the chairperson of NSD from 2013 to 2017.

ALSO READ| Paresh Rawal's Birthday Wishes For His 'Hera Pheri' Co-star Akshay Kumar Are 'on Point'

Paresh Rawal is appointed as the new NSD Chairman

National School of Drama's official Twitter account shared a tweet informing that the President of India has appointed the actor & Padma Shri award recipient Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of National School of Drama, commonly called as NSD. Take a look at their tweet where NSD India congratulated Rawal for the position and to welcomed him to showcase his guidance so as to take the department to greater heights.

We are glad to inform " Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india."NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights.@prahladspatel @MinOfCultureGoI — National School of Drama (@nsd_india) September 10, 2020

ALSO READ| Paresh Rawal Reacts To 'Baburao' Baby Version, Calls It 'delightfully Crazy And Cute'

According to PTI, Paresh Rawal said,

"It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well. I have practical experience of 48 years of doing theatre world over. I have some ideas. I will see that NSD ka zyada se zyada naam roshan ho".

"We must create new theatre spaces? They should be everywhere. It is important to take quality theatre forward and I want to work in that direction. I come from a theatre background so I understand the practical difficulties, which is an advantage"



NSD is a theatre training institute which is located at New Delhi. The autonomous organisation comes under the Ministry of Culture under the Government of India. The department gained an independent structure in 1975. Paresh Rawal is currently quarantining in his Mumbai home with family, while he recently wished his costar, Akshay Kumar on his birthday via his Twitter account. The duo had featured in over 20 films together including the blockbusters like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Mohraa, OMG!-Oh My God, Bhool Bhulaiya to name a few.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor & John Abraham's 'Welcome Back' Clocks 5 Years; Director Anees Celebrates

Paresh Rawal's movies

Paresh Rawal has been the recipient of many awards in his career while he won the National film awards in 1994 for a supporting role for his movies Woh Chokri and Sir. He is known for his iconic roles in many movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Chachi 420, Hera Pheri, Nayak, Aankhen, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, OMG – Oh My God!, Sanju and many more. On the professional front, Paresh Rawal was last seen playing a cameo in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China. He will soon be seen in the upcoming directorial venture of David Dhawan, titled Coolie No 1. Apart from the upcoming rom-com, he has numerous films in his kitty, including Hungama 2 and Second Innings in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Master Actor Andrea Jeremiah To Star In Vetri Maaran's 'Vaadivaasal'?

Promo Image courtesy: Paresh Rawal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.