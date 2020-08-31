Paresh Rawal Reacts To 'Baburao' Baby Version, Calls It 'delightfully Crazy And Cute'

On August 30, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to his social media handle and re-shared a picture of his iconic character Baburao from the series Hera Pheri. A fan page posted a photo of his character after modifying it into Baby Baburao. While re-sharing the photo, Paresh Rawal expressed his happiness as he wrote, "Ha ha ha this is delightfully crazy n cute !". Scroll down to take a look at Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

Ha ha ha this is delightfully crazy n cute ! https://t.co/xk49GCnQaO — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 30, 2020

Within a few hours, the re-shared post managed to bag more than 10.5k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, 322 Twitterati also shared the post, so far. A section of fans went gaga over Baby Baburao. A Twitter user wrote, "Sir this role of yours is evergreen. No one else could have done it better. One can only portray you as Babu Rao aka Babu bhaiyya" while another user asserted, "Every time you post something to your iconic character, it just makes me feel happy. One of the best-articulated character and hope we see another of this". Amid all the comments, a fan shared the baby version of other characters too from the comedy-drama film.

Paresh Rawal's character Baburao Ganparao Apte received immense love for his quirky mannerism and accent. After portraying the titular character in the first series, which released in 2000, Paresh reprised the character in the second installment, which hit the theatres in 2006. Along with Paresh Rawal, the series also featured Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead.

A peek into Paresh Rawal's Twitter

The actor-turned-politician seems to be an active social media user as he keeps sharing his piece of mind on various on-going debates and discussions. Apart from giving his political opinion, he often shares rib-tickling memes on his Twitter media feed. Recently, the actor also extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes for his fans. Before that, when the news of director Nishkant Kamat's sudden demise broke on August 17, he paid tribute to him via Twitter. Rawal lauded Kamat's work in the film Mumbai Meri Jaan and extended condolence.

Talking about the professional front, Paresh was last seen playing a cameo in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China. He will soon be seen in the upcoming directorial venture of David Dhawan, titled Coolie No 1. Apart from the upcoming rom-com, he has numerous films in his kitty, including Hungama 2 and Second Innings.

