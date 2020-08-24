Suniel Shetty Shares His Soulmate’s 'fav Song’ On Her Birthday; See Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to wish his wife Mana Shetty on the occasion of her birthday. Suniel shared a video compilation that featured his wife, Mana Shetty. Suniel too featured in some of the snaps.

Suniel’s video featured the song ily (I love you baby) by Surf Mesa. Suniel mentioned that this was his wife’s favourite song. He captioned the video as, “Happy birthday soulmate ðŸ–¤Ps: your fav song”!! Several showered their love on Suniel Shetty’s heart-warming birthday video by liking and commenting on it. Several fans shared birthday wishes for Mana Shetty in the comments sections. Further, several Bollywood celebrities also wished Mana Shetty on her special day. Some of these celebrities included actors Dia Mirza and Tanishaa Mukerji. You can check out Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post here:

Athiya Shetty shares a special post for her mother:

In addition to Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty also shared an Instagram post on the occasion of her mother’s birthday. The mother-daughter duo appears to be hugging each other in the photograph. The actor also shared a heart-warming caption for the Instagram post. The caption read, “no words could ever do justice...happy birthday to my whole ♥ï¸. i love you, mama" (sic). Several showered their love on Athiya's Shetty’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Several even shared birthday wishes for Mana Shetty in the comments sections. Bollywood celebrities also wished Mana Shetty on her special day. Some of these celebrities who commented on Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post included the Biwi No.1 actor, Karisma Kapoor and the Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari. The famous cricketer KL Rahul also dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. You can check out Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post here:

On the work front:

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has several films lined up ahead of him. One of his most awaited films includes the iconic comedy Hera Pheri 3. Just like its prequels, Hera Pheri 3 will feature the famous trio comprising Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. This film will also star Tabu and Om Puri in supporting roles. Some of Suniel’s other upcoming projects include the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb and the sequel of the 2003 comedy film, Hungama.

