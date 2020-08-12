Sachin Tendulkar Names Favourite Suniel Shetty Movie Of All-time On Actor's 59th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty seem to share a great relationship. Suniel Shetty has in the past talked about how he enjoys seeing the Little Master bat while sharing an interesting anecdote from his past. The duo’s families were also clicked having dinner together at a restaurant in the posh area of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. On the occasion of Suniel Shetty’s birthday, wishes have poured in for the actor from all corners. Even Sachin Tendulkar has wished the actor online, while also talking about his favourite Suniel Shetty movie.

Sachin Tendulkar takes to Twitter to wish Suniel Shetty

Happy Birthday Suniel!

Have always enjoyed watching your movies especially Hera Pheri.

Wishing you a healthy and safe year ahead. pic.twitter.com/qpNdgujdZI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Suniel Shetty on his birthday. The actor turned 59 on Tuesday, August 11. While wishing Suniel Shetty, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that he always enjoyed watching the actor’s movies, especially Hera Pheri. In conclusion, Sachin Tendulkar wished Suniel Shetty a healthy and safe year ahead.

Fans wish Suniel Shetty on birthday, remember Hera Pheri movie

Not only Sachin Tendulkar, but several other Bollywood personalities and fans wished the actor on his birthday. Anil Kapoor shared a picture of Suniel Shetty working out, as he wished the actor on another year of staying fit, pushing the boundaries and being an inspiration. Several fans also shared pictures from the iconic comedy movie Hera Pheri, which has developed into a cult classic over the years. A fan while replying to Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday wishes for the actor posted a screenshot of Suniel Shetty from the movie, writing that he watched the movie again on his birthday.

HBD sunil shetty ,just watched Hera feri . @ashwanidusadh pic.twitter.com/6dA9JCbb7W — Rajendra Jhairya राजेंद्र,ராஜேந்திர (@rajendrajhariya) August 11, 2020

Suniel Shetty once locked himself in a hotel room to watch Tendulkar’s innings

Several years back, the popular actor while speaking to the media had talked about a unique thing he did when Sachin Tendulkar was about to make his 100th century. The actor talked about how he was in Delhi to attend a conference when Sachin Tendulkar was batting in Dhaka. Suniel Shetty had revealed that when he got to know that Sachin Tendulkar is getting closer to the historic milestone, he took special permission and locked himself inside his room to watch the Master Blaster bat.

Sachin Tendulkar house information

From the cars the cricketer owns to his houses, Sachin Tendulkar’s fans are interested in all the aspects of the cricketer’s life. According to Cricket Addictor, Sachin Tendulkar purchased his Bandra house in 2007, for which he paid ₹39 crores. According to Stars Unfolded, the three-story bungalow also has two massive basements, with storage space available for 40-50 cars at once.

