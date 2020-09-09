Akshay Kumar's B'day: Twinkle Khanna Gives Sneak Peek Of 'small Celebration' In Scotland

Akshay Kumar who recently ringed in his 53rd birthday on September 9 in Scotland, received beautiful wishes from his friends and colleagues on social media. Recently, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of his “small birthday celebrations” in Scotland with his family. The actress shared two pictures on Instagram while treating fans with the celebratory pictures.

Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of Akshay Kumar's birthday celebrations

In one of the snaps, the adorable couple can be seen striking a pose with an amazing picturesque background and a cake’. While in the second, the actress showcased the beautiful cards that were gifted to the actor by his kids. While captioning the post, Twinkle wrote, “A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!”

Actress Huma Qureshi who is in Scotland currently shooting with the actor for BellBottom, was the first one to drop a comment under the poured in her love for the sweet family celebrations. Bobby Deol who has worked with the actor in Housefull 4 wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Akshay bhaiya.”

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail the actor for his marvelous choices of films and also his iconic work towards helping others in need. One of the users wrote that since the actor is one such person who is always loyal towards his family. Another user wrote that Akshay Kumar is one such actor who gives such good vibes when he is around on television or in films. A third user chimed in and hailed the couple for their love while extending his wishes. Another user echoed similar sentiments and called him a “reel and a real hero” for all his fans.

Meanwhile, apart from his family, the actor also got a lovely birthday gift from the cast and crew members of his movie, Bellbottom. The cast members of the upcoming movie gifted the actor a pair of BellBottom jeans scribbled with the dearest and warmest birthday messages for him. A video released by the PR agency shows the cast and crew members writing their birthday messages for Akshay. The video begins with the word, 'Bell Bottom' being written on the jeans. The video then shows, one by one of all the cast and crew members scribbling in their birthday wishes for the Phir Hera Pheri actor. The video also shows Akshay's co-star from the movie, Vanni Kapoor writes her birthday wishes for him on the jeans.

