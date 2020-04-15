Paresh Rawal's Movie Memes That Are Apt For The Lockdown Situation Right Now

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is known for his impeccable comic timing. Although he played villainous roles early on in his career, he later managed to impressed everyone with his sarcasm and comedic roles. His memes from Hera Pheri series have been trending since forever.

Nowadays, during the lockdown period, many of these have surfaced online. They are related to quarantine, social distancing and the recent news of lockdown extension. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best lockdown memes featuring Paresh Rawal that will give you barrels of laughter. Have a look. Read on to know more about lockdown extended memes:

Paresh Rawal lockdown memes you must check out

These days, games, challenges, riddles and memes are being forwarded on different social media platforms. Memes are the perfect way to express oneself. Therefore, lockdown extended memes are making rounds on the internet as they are quite relatable to the current scenario. So, we have compiled some of Paresh Rawal's memes related to lockdown that you will love.

quarantine cooking pic.twitter.com/aheMlsxZts — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 9, 2020

me: I've stocked up on enough frozen food to last till this lockdown ends



me, 2 days later: pic.twitter.com/t9x9YpVxSO — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 11, 2020

me: I'll take a break and lie down for 3 seconds



dad: pic.twitter.com/uHFfYyjD4a — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 10, 2020

me: *trying to work from home*



wifi signal: pic.twitter.com/ypGL35i6Gz — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020

Doordarshan to Netflix, Prime and Hotstar pic.twitter.com/wJy6Bd6WPU — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 12, 2020

divided by lockdown, united by conference calls pic.twitter.com/4Hiz3AnFOW — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

Also read: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Wish Aditya Rawal For Debut; Paresh Rawal Left Overwhelmed

Also read: Paresh Rawal's Advice To Aditya Rawal On Debut: 'Unlearn All Preparations, Be Spontaneous'

Also read: Ranveer Singh Pulls Off 'Joe Exotic' From 'Tiger King' In Hilarious Meme; Asks Who Did It?

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Hilarious Memes That Will Make You Laugh Uncontrollably

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.