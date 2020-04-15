Paresh Rawal's Movie Memes That Are Apt For The Lockdown Situation Right Now

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is known for his impeccable comic timing. Although he played villainous roles early on in his career, he later managed to impressed everyone with his sarcasm and comedic roles. His memes from Hera Pheri series have been trending since forever.
Nowadays, during the lockdown period, many of these have surfaced online. They are related to quarantine, social distancing and the recent news of lockdown extension. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best lockdown memes featuring Paresh Rawal that will give you barrels of laughter. Have a look. Read on to know more about lockdown extended memes:
These days, games, challenges, riddles and memes are being forwarded on different social media platforms. Memes are the perfect way to express oneself. Therefore, lockdown extended memes are making rounds on the internet as they are quite relatable to the current scenario. So, we have compiled some of Paresh Rawal's memes related to lockdown that you will love.
#Lockdown2 #AkshayKumar #Herapheri #Narendermodi #SachinTendulkar #RahulGandhi #sunilshetty #pareshrawal pic.twitter.com/lLSB5j8adg— VINAY SINGH (@vinayjuris) April 14, 2020
quarantine cooking pic.twitter.com/aheMlsxZts— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 9, 2020
me: I've stocked up on enough frozen food to last till this lockdown ends— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 11, 2020
me, 2 days later: pic.twitter.com/t9x9YpVxSO
me: I'll take a break and lie down for 3 seconds— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 10, 2020
dad: pic.twitter.com/uHFfYyjD4a
me: *trying to work from home*— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020
wifi signal: pic.twitter.com/ypGL35i6Gz
Doordarshan to Netflix, Prime and Hotstar pic.twitter.com/wJy6Bd6WPU— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 12, 2020
divided by lockdown, united by conference calls pic.twitter.com/4Hiz3AnFOW— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020
Also read: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Wish Aditya Rawal For Debut; Paresh Rawal Left Overwhelmed
Also read: Paresh Rawal's Advice To Aditya Rawal On Debut: 'Unlearn All Preparations, Be Spontaneous'
Also read: Ranveer Singh Pulls Off 'Joe Exotic' From 'Tiger King' In Hilarious Meme; Asks Who Did It?
Also read: Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Hilarious Memes That Will Make You Laugh Uncontrollably
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.