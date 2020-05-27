Parineeti Chopra In Awe Of AGT Contestant's Story Who Was Falsely Imprisoned For 36 Yrs

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared some news that has delighted her heart. She shared a story about an AGT contestant who was wrongly accused of rape and had to spend time in jail for 36 years. However, now the contestant is winning over the hearts of judges and fans alike. As Parineeti shared the story, she wrote in her caption, “Stories like these (heart emoji)”. Check out the post below.

Parineeti's reaction to the AGT contestant's story

In the story, a contestant was mentioned who was named Archie Williams. The contestant had spent 36 years in a Louisiana prison for a rape that he did not commit. Now he is free and is a frontrunner on the latest season of the show ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Ever since the episode of his performance aired, Archie Williams has been making it to headlines. Reportedly, when the contestant was in prison, he used to say that he would perform and catch episodes of the show. According to a media portal, singing saved him from succumbing to the darkness of the situation he was in.

The contestant won hearts of the judges with a moving rendition of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”. Upon seeing his performance, judge Simon Cowell told the contestant that he was the kind of audition that Simon will never forget for his whole life. Check out the video clip of Archie Williams audition below.

Fans reaction to Archie’s audition

Ever since the videos went viral on social media, fans have been showering their love on the contestant. Many fans have been seen expressing how much they loved Archie’s performance on the show. Several other fans have been commenting on how his performance is mesmerising. Check out some fan reactions below.

After stumbling upon the news about Archie Williams, Parineeti Chopra expressed how happy these stories make her. She showed her regard towards the AGT contestant. America’s Got Talent is a reality show where amateur performers showcase their singing, dancing, comedy and novelty acts to celebrity judges. The show is very popular among fans. The show is presented by Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

