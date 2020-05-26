Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor & Other Actors Who Dazzled As Cover Girls In Bridal Look

When it comes to following fashion trends, many love to take inspiration from their favourite Bollywood divas. Be it a casual attire or a bridal look; many are seen taking inspiration from the examples set by gorgeous Bollywood actors. Take a look at times when Bollywood actors dazzled on various covers in their bridal look.

Parineeti Chopra's photo

For the cover shoot of a fashion magazine, Parineeti Chopra wore a beige coloured lehenga which had mirror work. The actor kept her bridal look focused on just one shade. Her lehenga was paired with a similar blouse which had a lot of mirror detailing.

She accessorised her overall look with a traditional golden nathani and a pearl bracelet. For her make up, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor opted for neutral makeup along with nude lips and kohl eyes. For hairdo, she chose to have soft beachy waves with a middle parting.

Shraddha Kapoor's look

Shraddha Kapoor graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride in a muted blue and purple Sabyasachi lehenga which had goldwork all over it. The Half Girlfriend actor opted to have a heavy choker from Azva and gold jewellery from the same design to complete her look.

For makeup, the actor is seen flaunting a dark blue lip shade and ‘au natural’ make-up without even a hint of blush and eye shadow. One can only see clean mascara-lined eyelashes and strongly defined brows. As for her hair, Shraddha Kapoor had a long bob with retro waves.

Kangana Ranaut's bridal look

In the above picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen gracing the cover of The Vogue Wedding Book 2018 September issue. The actor looks every bit of a fairytale bride on it. For the cover, the actor opted for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's creation. Kangana donned a mint green lehenga with a ribbon and French knot technique with Swarovski crystals, fringing and appliqué drapes and paired with a textured bustier.

Sonam Kapoor's photo

Sonam Kapoor graced the Brides Today cover. She opted for an embellished outfit from Tarun Tahiliani's 2019 collection. Her ombre outfit with a deep neckline and a side slit was paired with a statement choker necklace and bracelet. She opted for a quirky hairdo which stole the show. For makeup, she opted for a neutral palette that went well with her outfit.

