Parineeti Chopra Shoots On Homemade Tripod Using Various Items, Fans Find It Amusing

Parineeti Chopra has been making the most out of her lockdown period. The actor has been sharing several pictures from her day to day life and thus keeping fans updated on the latest happenings. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a quirky picture of her homemade tripod stand and fans had a good laugh with this post.

Parineeti Chopra makes a homemade tripod

The actor posted a picture of her phone facing her on top of several books and scented candles. To make her homemade tripod, Parineeti Chopra used the things available to her around her place. The actor used several scented candles and many books, like Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince and a Friends special edition book to make her makeshift tripod. She even used a jar as a support holder for her phone.

In the caption, Parineeti Chopra mentioned that since she has been going on many interviews via video call, she has decided to get a permanent tripod for herself. Further on, the actor added that she is only dressed formally from the waist up, and is in pyjamas from the waist down. The actor found it amusing and even laughed off at the goofy nature of her gag. Further on, Parineeti Chopra added that she does not miss wearing heels. She also added that she misses her team and the shooting life immensely as well. Later on, closing the caption, Parineeti used several hashtags which indicated that she is providing quarantine hacks to her fans and also a small behind the scenes insight into her video call interviews which have been conducted amid the lockdown.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, according to a news portal. Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by Dibakar Banerjee and she will star opposite Arjun Kapoor. Besides these two projects, Parineeti will also be seen in The Girl on the Train and Saina. The Girl on The Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will feature Parineeti with Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari. Saina is expected to be a biopic based on the life of Saina Nehwal. The film is directed by Amole Gupte, according to a news portal.

