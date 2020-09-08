Parineeti Chopra Shares A Sweet Picture With Brother Shivang, Pens A Quirky Note; See Post

Hasee Toh Phasee actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, to share a sweet photo with her brother, Shivang Chopra. Along with the post, the actor also penned a quirky note as she takes a dig at her brother. Fans have gone all out to comment all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared a sweet and happy picture with her brother. The duo can be seen all smiles as they give a candid pose in the picture. In the post, the actor can be seen sporting a white over-sized shirt along with black shorts. She completed the look with a pair of black boots and a pair of sunglasses. She can also be seen holding a cup of coffee and her bag. Shivang, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Along with the post, Parineeti also went on to pen a quirky caption as she takes a dig at her brother. She wrote, “Lessons learnt as an actress:- Smile even when people around you are irritating ðŸ˜ðŸ™ #AnnoyingBrother #PublicRoast #MissYouSahaj @shivangchopra99”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans were left in splits after seeing the post shared the actor. The post received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to leave several laughing emoji, while some praised the actor for her good looks and her equation with her brother. One of the users wrote, “Amazing post”, while the other one wrote, “hahaha, loving the caption!” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra, Zareen Khan & Other Bollywood Stars Join #CBIForSSR Call, Demand Justice

The avid social media user that she is, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more on her social media handle. This is also not the first time, Parineeti shared a picture of her with her brother. The actor often goes on to share several posts and also pens fun captions. Seeing their posts for each other, it is quite evident that the duo shares a good bond with each other. Take a look at another picture of them together.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra V/s Madhuri Dixit: Who Stunned In A Beautiful Black Saree More?

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film has completed its filming process and will release once the theatres re-open. Post that she will also be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Says She Likes Drawing Faces, Shares Video Of Drawing 'The Enlightened One'

Also read | This Day That Year: Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's First Poster Of 'Namaste England' Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.