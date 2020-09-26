Parineeti Chopra Shares Amaal Malik's Story Of Prasing Her Film's Song 'Teri Mitti'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra reposted a story of singer Amaal Malik on her Instagram account, who praised a song from her film Kesari. The song Teri Mitti from Kesari is a patriotic song that will give you goosebumps upon hearing. Singer Amaal Malik praised the song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari and called it the most heart-wrenching patriotic song of the decade.

Amaal malik praises Parineeti Chopra's song Teri Mitti

Amaal Malik shared a snippet from the song Teri Mitti on his Instagram story and wrote that when the song released, several influential people said that it was an ordinary song and would not be a hit song. He also wrote that some people said the song won't work since we are not as patriotic as a nation. Amaal Malik stated a few facts and said that today Teri Mitti is the most successful heart-wrenching patriotic song for decades to come.

Amaal Malik also said that every director who is creating a patriotic song or an inspiring story uses the term and says,'Ek Teri Mitti bana do.'(sic). He further tagged the entire team who worked on the song and thanked them for a wonderful song and for inspiring the Indian within him. Parineeti Chopra reposted the song and wrote that this is why she 'loved' him for he recognises real talent and praises people for their good work.

The song Teri Mitti is from the film Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The song was sung by B Praak while music composer Arko gave the music for this song. The lyrics of Teri Mitti were penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song has 3.6 million views on YouTube. Directed by Anurag Singh, the historical war film followed the story of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier of the British Indian Army who led 21 Sikhs to fight 10,000 invaders. It is considered as one of the greatest wars of all times.

