Parineeti Chopra's Beautiful Earrings Are A Must-have In Your Jewellery Collection; See

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Apart from being a popular actor in the industry, Parineeti Chopra also enjoys a strong social media presence, with over 24 million followers.

She is mostly followed for her great fashion sense. Lately, Parineeti Chopra has donned fine pieces of jewellery, especially earrings. Read ahead to know more about it:

Parineeti Chopra's beautiful earrings to add to your collection

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a black shimmer saree, with floral embroidery on it. The actor tied her hair in a messy bun and wore bold eye makeup, along with nude shades on the face. The actor made her look stand out by wearing really beautiful oxidised jhumkas, with white colour beads hanging from them.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor is seen posing in a blunt golden colour lehenga, with shimmer embroidery on it. She has left her hair open, and let her dupatta flow naturally. Parineeti has worn a heavy set of jewellery, out of which the long jhumka earrings look the best.

She has worn a red lehenga, with silver embroidery on it. The actor has given her hair a messy look, leaving them open. Parineeti has applied nude and natural makeup, but the most eye-catching are her long diamond bejewelled earrings.

Parineeti Chopra has worn a blue kurta with golden embroidery printed on it and has let her red dupatta flow naturally. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. The actor has worn oxidized earrings, with multi-coloured beads, and applied nude and natural makeup.

