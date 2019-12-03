The Debate
Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Adorable Pictures Will Make You Go 'aww'

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra has shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Namastey England and Ishaqzaade. Besides sizzling on-screen chemistry, their bond is adorable.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Namastey England and Ishaqzaade. Besides their sizzling on-screen chemistry, the duo’s bond off-screen is adorable as evident on their social media. In one of her picture caption, Bollywood diva called Arjun her three-o-clock friend and the most compatible co-star. We have compiled some of the duo’s pictures that will make you go ‘aww’.  

1. Cocooned in the energetic vibes and innumerable fans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

2. Sparkling under the dazzling lights of Vadodara

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

3. Namastey London VS Namastey England

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

4. Mr Proper with Miss Patola

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

5. Bouts of laughter during promotions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

6. Smiles all around

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

7. Where Arjun is photobombing Parineeti’s picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Parineeti Chopra Starrer The Girl On The Train Get A Release Date; Read Here

8. Sorry? No Sorry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

9. Thanking fans for showering their love on Tere Liye

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Parineeti Chopra Plays One Of The Most Difficult Roles In 'The Girl On The Train'

10. The one where Kesari actor goes all praises for Arjun Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen For Launching Her New Book

11. Behind the scenes picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

12. Sunkissed faces and scorching chemistry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Superfit Parineeti Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Into 'Saina' Prep Post Her Neck Injury

 

 

