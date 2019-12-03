Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Adorable Pictures Will Make You Go 'aww'

Parineeti Chopra has shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Namastey England and Ishaqzaade. Besides their sizzling on-screen chemistry, the duo’s bond off-screen is adorable as evident on their social media. In one of her picture caption, Bollywood diva called Arjun her three-o-clock friend and the most compatible co-star. We have compiled some of the duo’s pictures that will make you go ‘aww’.

1. Cocooned in the energetic vibes and innumerable fans

2. Sparkling under the dazzling lights of Vadodara

3. Namastey London VS Namastey England

4. Mr Proper with Miss Patola

5. Bouts of laughter during promotions

6. Smiles all around

7. Where Arjun is photobombing Parineeti’s picture

8. Sorry? No Sorry

9. Thanking fans for showering their love on Tere Liye

10. The one where Kesari actor goes all praises for Arjun Kapoor

11. Behind the scenes picture

12. Sunkissed faces and scorching chemistry

